UK: Two NHS nurses aged 36 and 39 die from coronavirus within hours of each other as death toll of frontline health workers rises to seven

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Two frontline nurses have died after testing positive for coronavirus, with both tragically leaving behind three young children.

Aimee O’Rourke, 39, passed away last night at the QEQM Hospital in Margate, Kent, following the surfacing of symptoms two weeks ago.

Ms O’Rourke had three daughters, Maddie, Mollie and Meghan, who described her mother as an ‘angel’ who will ‘wear [her] NHS crown forever more’.

Just hours later, Areema Nasreen, 36, died shortly after midnight in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital, West Midlands, were she had worked.

The NHS employee of 16 years, who started in housekeeping before training as a nurse, was diagnosed with the infection in late March after developing a soaring temperature, body aches and a cough.

Both nurses were put on ventilators but sadly could not be saved, taking the toll of health workers to die with the virus during the pandemic to seven.

Loved ones of Ms Nasreen and Ms O’Rourke begged the public to take the virus seriously in an urgent wake-up call to those flouting social distancing rules.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday hailed the sacrifice of all NHS staff who had died during the coronavirus emergency, but has come under fire for failing to provide frontline workers with the proper protective equipment.

A heartbroken relative of Ms Nasreen today paid tribute to the mother-of-three and said: ‘The immediate family are devastated. Everyone is in shock this morning.

‘She was always so full of life. She was devoted to her job as a nurse, she absolutely loved it. She passed away doing what she loved.

‘I’m really sad for the rest of the family, she was a fantastic person.’

Nurse Rubi Aktar paid tribute to her ‘best friend’, who she described as the ‘most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet’.

In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote: ‘I am so broken that words can’t explain. I can’t believe I will not see your smile again.

‘You made me the nurse that I am today, with your support, motivation and inspiration I am the nurse that I am today and I hope I can do you proud Areema.

‘I love you so much and I will never forget you. You had so much to live for, I am sorry you didn’t get to see your kids grow up and I’m sorry that you didn’t get to complete your career.’

When Ms Nasreen was first diagnosed, sister Kazeema warned Britons that it is ‘not just the elderly at risk’, and said her sibling had been ‘fit and healthy’.

Kazeema said: ‘My sister who is an amazing nurse on the front line and who always helps so many has now caught this virus. She is critically ill in ICU, on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

‘I want everyone to know how dangerous this is. My sister is only 36 and is normally fit and healthy.

‘People are not taking this seriously enough. She is young – it is not just the elderly who are at risk.’

This warning was echoed by friends of Ms O’Rourke, who paid tribute to the ‘one in a million’ nurse.

Friend Hannah Walden wrote on Facebook: ‘Yesterday heaven gained a beautiful young lady.

‘I was lucky to know her and work with her when I worked for CDU (clinical decision unit) QEQM. You were an amazing nurse and mum sleep tight Aimee O’Rourke God bless.’

Lucy Page said: ‘Every now and again special people come in to your life and they have the highest impact.

‘Aimee O’Rourke taught to me fight for what I believe in and gave me courage so many times to do it.

‘…Aimee I love you and not a single day will go by when I don’t think.about you. You were one in a million and you are going to leave such an empty space in all our hearts forever. Miss you already.

‘PLEASE the next time you think about going out or meeting people unnecessarily… think again!!!’

Her daughter Meghan also posted a tribute and hailed her mother’s dedication to saving lives.

She wrote: ‘You are an angel and you will wear your NHS crown forever more because you earned that crown the very first day you started!!!

‘Your Meggy misses you beyond belief.. one day when I have children of my own I will tell your grandchildren about their GG (glamorous gran) which you wanted to be called, every single day!

‘I can’t believe one day I will have to go through labour without my mummy!!

‘I could go on all day long and have so many things to say but I have to be strong!! Night night mummy.’

Amid the grim coronavirus crisis – which has killed nearly 3,000 in the UK – there has been an outpouring of gratitude for the nation’s NHS workers who continue to do treat the sick.

Last night at 8pm, Britons up and down the country lined the streets to applaud frontline health workers putting their lives on the line.

When Ms Nasreena was in hospital, Kazeema revealed her sister’s affection to the NHS.

She said: ‘Areema loves the NHS. Her colleagues are like a second family and they have been truly amazing with her – and us. They are keeping us all strong and doing everything they can for her.

‘The Manor Hospital are brilliant and she has loved working there for over 15 years. She started off as housekeeping, then a Healthcare Assistant and now is qualified as a staff nurse.

‘She is my queen and is truly loved by everyone – always putting others first. We are heartbroken.’

Areema had previously spoken of the joy she takes from her job as a nurse: ‘I just wanted to be able to look after people, particularly those who are elderly and vulnerable.

‘I cry every morning because I am so happy that I have finally realised my dream of becoming a nurse.’

Commenting on the death of nurse Areema Nasreen, chief nursing officer for England Ruth May said: ‘I am deeply, deeply sorry to hear of the death of Areema.

‘I would like to send my very personal and heartfelt condolences to her family, her friends and her colleagues.

‘I do this on behalf of the whole of my profession and indeed the whole of the NHS family.’

Asked what she would say to health workers who may be worried, she said: ‘I’m hugely grateful to the tens of thousands of nurses, doctors, health and social care workers that day in, day out are working around the clock.

‘They know that this is the greatest global health emergency and I am grateful, personally grateful, for everyone that’s stepping up to support the NHS right now.

‘I know as a nurse myself that we, in our time of need, it’s important that we are there to serve our patients. And I am grateful for them all doing that day in, day out.’

NHS staff working at the coalface are among the most at risk to contracting the virus.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, became ill and died in intensive care on March 25 at Southend Hospital in Essex on Wednesday

Dr Adil El Tayar, 63, died on March 28 after contracting the virus at the Hereford County Hospital.

Dr Amged El-Hawrani, 55, an ear nose and throat (ENT) specialist at Queen’s Hospital Burton, died on March 29.

Nurse Thomas Harvey, 57, of Goodmayes Hospital, London, died on Sunday after contracting the virus.

Dr Alfa Saadu, 68, died on Tuesday after working at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

