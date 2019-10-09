UK ticket holder wins Euromillions £170 million jackpot

Share This On:

(BBC) — A UK ticket-holder has won the full £170m Euromillions jackpot, making them Britain’s richest ever lottery winner.

National Lottery operator Camelot said the £170,221,000.00 jackpot was won by a single ticket-holder on Tuesday.

The ticket-holder is yet to be named and it is unknown if it is a single person, a family or a syndicate.

The winning numbers picked were 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49, with 3 and 12 selected for the Lucky star numbers.

If the winner is an individual, their new found fortune would earn them a place on the Sunday Times’ Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

What do you do with £170m?

According to the paper’s 2019 rankings, the winner’s wealth eclipses that of singers Sir Tom Jones, Ed Sheeran and Adele, who are worth £165m, £160m and £150m respectively.

The lucky ticket-holder has also beaten the previous record set by Colin and Chris Weir who became Britain’s richest lottery winners when they claimed £161m in 2011.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s enormous £170m Euromillions jackpot.

“They are now the UK’s biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.”

The Euromillions jackpot has rolled over 22 consecutive times since July 19, first reaching the maximum prize fund of £170m (€190m) on 24 September.

Under jackpot cap rules, the top prize can roll over four consecutive times once the cap has been reached, before it must be won in the fifth and final draw, which happened on Tuesday.

If no one had won the jackpot by matching five numbers plus two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot would have rolled down to the next highest tier, most likely where five numbers and one Lucky star are matched.

It is the first time that a jackpot has gone the full five draws at its cap and only the second time that a Must Be Won draw has ever been held; the first was on November 17, 2006.

Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries – the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland – with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.

