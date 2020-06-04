Don't Miss

UK quarantine will do ‘untold damage’ to tourism – Ryanair boss

By BBC
June 4, 2020

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary

(BBC) — Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has joined a growing backlash over plans for new UK arrivals to go into isolation for 14 days.

The UK did not follow many other European countries in imposing such a move as outbreaks first hit the continent months ago.

And some senior Conservative MPs have questioned the timing of the decision to implement this now, when other countries are relaxing travel restrictions.

Now budget airline boss O’Leary has told the BBC the move will be “ineffective” and warned it will do “untold damage” to British tourism.

“We don’t understand, as an industry, why the British government doesn’t follow the European science that says it is perfectly okay to fly as long as you all wear face masks,” he said.

But cabinet minster Brandon Lewis has defended the plans and the government’s timing, saying such a move would only now be effective because the UK infection rate has dropped.

“That’s why this is the right time to bring this in.”

