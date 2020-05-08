UK provides Caribbean £5 million to address COVID-19

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has provided £5 million to the Caribbean to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Region.

A release from the British High Commission on Thursday stated that the funds will be split by way of £3 million to the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) for the provision of essential medical supplies and management support, and £2 million to scale up assistance for the most vulnerable households and to counter domestic violence against women and children.

“The UK Government is committed to supporting our Caribbean friends and partners through this crisis. We all face unprecedented challenges with COVID19, and UK assistance is supporting vulnerable health systems in the Caribbean and across the world – to save lives, protect vital services and reduce the risk of future waves of infection globally,” UK Minister for the Caribbean, Baroness Sugg said.

“In addition to our multi-million funding to UN agencies and the WHO that benefits the Caribbean, this direct regional support will help Caribbean countries to cope with the coronavirus crisis, mitigate the wider social and economic impacts and protect the most vulnerable. The UK stands with you in these difficult times.”

Meanwhile, the UK is also reallocating resources from its £400 million development programme to help tackle the crisis and support countries that are most at risk.

This will see support being provided to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Regional Response Mechanism (RRM). It includes COVID-19 modelling and surveillance products for participating states being developed by University of the West Indies (UWI), through the George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre.

Altogether, the UK has provided £744 million to support global efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, find a vaccine and save lives around the world.

The British High Commission stated that the UK government will continue to work with existing partners that are well placed to coordinate the regional and international response to the disease and help reduce the negative impacts on the economies and people of the region.

