UK PM Boris Johnson visits Saint Lucia

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced that United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson flew into Saint Lucia today (Dec. 26) for a “short layover”.

Chastanet made the announcement on his official Facebook page shortly after 5 p.m. today.

“Today we welcomed British PM Boris Johnson to Saint Lucia for a short layover,” Chastanet wrote. “I thanked the PM for his country’s continued support to our country and the region and of course took the opportunity to once again offer my heartiest congratulations on his hard-won and well-deserved victory in the recent election.”

Chastanet continued: “We look forward to working more closely together on our countries’ shared mutual interests.



“I want to thank British Airways and their staff for their continuous support to our destination and of course for flying Boris into Saint Lucia today. We look forward to welcoming him for a longer stay very very soon!”

In October 2019, the UK Parliament was dissolved and an election called for December 12 which gave Johnson’s Conservative Party their biggest majority since 1987.

