UK PM Boris Johnson released from hospital

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(New York Daily News) — Boris Johnson was released from the hospital Sunday morning after an almost week-long stay.

The UK Prime Minister was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London last Sunday after complaining of persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and a fever, 10 days after he was diagnosed.

A day later, he was moved to the intensive care unit and stayed in the ICU under careful watch until Thursday.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said Johnson, 55, was never put on a ventilator but was receiving an oxygen treatment.

In his first public address since leaving the ICU, Johnson said Saturday that he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him.

“I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Following his discharge from St. Thomas’, Johnson will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house located just outside Ellesborough.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work,” his spokesperson said Sunday. “He wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputized while Johnson has been incapacitated.

Johnson’s fiancée, the pregnant Carrie Symonds, tweeted her thanks to the NHS Sunday after his release.

“The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she wrote.

“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones. Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”