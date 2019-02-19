UK official to join Saint Lucians for Independence celebrations

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The UK’s Commonwealth Envoy, Mr. Phillip Parham, will visit Saint Lucia from February 21-22, 2019 to represent the British government at the Independence velebrations.

Mr. Parham was appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May as UK Commonwealth Envoy in June 2018, and represents the UK on the Commonwealth’s Board of Governors.

Whilst in St. Lucia Mr. Parham will attend the Independence activities on February 22. In addition to meetings with government ministers, he will meet with Johanan Dujon of Algas Organics to congratulate him on his selection as a finalist for Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019.

Mr Parham is also looking forward to having lunch with Commonwealth Points of Light winners, Commonwealth scholars and Queens Young Leaders.