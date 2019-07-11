Don't Miss
UK: Man arrested after climbing Buckingham Palace gates

By AP
July 11, 2019

In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, Red Arrows planes fly over Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

(AP) — London police have arrested a man who climbed the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.

The Metropolitan Police Service said the 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing early Wednesday by members of its royalty protection unit.

The police department said he was released from custody Thursday while the investigation continues.

Palace officials declined to say whether the queen was told about the incident.

Police say the intruder wasn’t carrying a weapon and his alleged actions weren’t seen as related to any extremist threat.

The suspect hasn’t been charged or identified.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

