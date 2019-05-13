UK: Gunman shot teen Abdul Mayanja dead after asking where he was from, court told

(SKY NEWS) A teenager was shot dead after being asked where he was from, a court has heard.

Abdul Mayanja was sat on a wall with a female friend in Stratford, east London, when he was approached by two young men on the night of 25 August 2017. One of them was carrying a shotgun, the Old Bailey heard.

Anthony Orchard QC, prosecuting, said: “Abdul was asked, ‘what ends you from?’ or ‘where you from?’.

“Without waiting for an answer, Abdul was shot. The gunmen returned to a dark vehicle, which drove off.”

Abdul, who was 19, died from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The court heard that a grey Nissan Qashqai that was allegedly used in the attack was found on fire in Canning Town a few hours later.

Four men are on trial accused of murdering Mr Mayanja.

Alex Simos, 20, from Manor Park; his cousin Marvin Simos, 22, from north Woolwich; Sean Obazee, 25, from Plaistow; and Braeden Henry, 24, from Silvertown, deny the charge.

Jade Thrower, 23, and Kieron Aransibia, 24, deny perverting the course of justice.

Mr Orchard told the court: “The prosecution case is that the first four defendants were involved in the shooting in Well Street.

“The four of them were in the Qashqai, from which the gunman and one other had emerged and then returned to.

“Each of the four played a key role in the shooting, either as gunman, back-up or driver.

“The role of the fifth and sixth defendants was to assist afterwards by purchasing and supplying petrol from a local garage, to enable the ‘burning’ of the Nissan Qashqai to destroy potential evidence.

“The motive for the shooting may become clearer as the case develops.

“It appears Abdul Mayanja was an easy target. He was shot and left to die.”

The trial continues.

