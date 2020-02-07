Don't Miss
UK doctor imprisoned for sexually assaulting 24 patients

By AP
February 7, 2020

This August 31, 2017 file photo, shows Manish Shah. The British doctor who sexually assaulted two dozen female patients was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Friday, February 7, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)

(AP) — A British doctor who sexually assaulted two dozen female patients was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Friday by a judge who accused him of wanting to “control and on occasions humiliate women.”

Manish Shah was convicted at two separate trials of committing 90 offenses between 2009 and 2013.

He played on patients’ fears of cancer so he could perform unnecessary and invasive examinations of the 24 women, according to information presented at the trials.

On Friday, a judge at London’s Central Criminal Court sentenced Shah to three life sentences with no chance of parole for 15 years.

“You were a master of deception and you abused your position of power,” said judge Anne Molyneux.

“This was a horrible abuse of trust and caused incalculable harm.”

Paul Goddard of Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said after the sentencing that Shah “was a trusted family doctor, but he took advantage of that trust to abuse his female patients and then falsified their medical notes to try to justify intimate medical examinations that should not have taken place.”

