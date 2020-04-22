UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

Share This On:
(AFP) — A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day’s toll.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was “at the peak” of its outbreak of COVID-19, one of the worst in the world.
Tuesday’s toll, which does not include care homes or deaths in the community, was 17,337, which would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
International News
- NY issues do-not-resuscitate guideline for cardiac patients amid coronavirus
- US reportedly has contingency plans in place if Kim Jong Un dies
- China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’
- Air pollution falls by unprecedented levels in major global cities during coronavirus lockdowns
- Driver killed in attack on WHO vehicle carrying coronavirus samples in Myanmar
- Nigerian woman, 68, gives birth to twins after four IVF attempts
- Coronavirus: Missouri sues Chinese government over virus handling
- World Bank warns remittance payments to plunge amid pandemic
- Coronavirus: US green cards to be halted for 60 days