UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

(AFP) — A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day’s toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was “at the peak” of its outbreak of COVID-19, one of the worst in the world.

Tuesday’s toll, which does not include care homes or deaths in the community, was 17,337, which would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised.

