Don't Miss

UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

By AFP
April 22, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(AFP) — A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day’s toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was “at the peak” of its outbreak of COVID-19, one of the worst in the world.

Tuesday’s toll, which does not include care homes or deaths in the community, was 17,337, which would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.