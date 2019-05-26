Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

‘Ugly Man’ killed in Jamaica

By Jamaica Observer
May 25, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Papine Police are now investigating the shooting death of a businessman in Mona Common, St Andrew yesterday.

Dead is 38-year-old Damion Williams, otherwise called ‘Ugly Man’, of Mona Common, Kingston 6.

The incident occured shortly after 9:00 pm.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), are that Williams was at his home when he was alerted by residents that a car parked at his gate was on fire.

Shortly after Williams, relatives and neighbours put out the blaze, gunmen approached them and opened gunfire hitting Williams.

The police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the incident.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.