Don't Miss

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, 75, releases indoor workout video to keep citizens at home

By CNN
April 15, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Ugandas President Yoweri Museveni performs push-ups in a video released to the public via the presidents social media accounts, at State House in Entebbe, Uganda Thursday, April 9, 2020. Uganda’s 75-year-old president has released a homemade exercise video to show skeptical countrymen that one can stay in shape under the lockdown that has been implemented to curb transmission of the new coronavirus. (Uganda Presidential Press Unit via AP)

(CNN) – As countries around the world struggle to keep citizens inside to stop the spread of Covid-19, Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, is trying something a bit different.

In a bid to encourage Ugandans to stay home during the country’s lockdown, the 75-year-old leader has released his own home workout video.

So far, there have been 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uganda, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University and the country’s Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Museveni took to Twitter to warn Ugandans not to exercise outdoors, writing: “If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors.”

In a video posted Thursday, Museveni is seen running barefoot around his office and doing push-ups in a gray tracksuit. As the leader does his reps, aides can be heard in the background of the video counting him up to 30.

“Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the president wrote Thursday.

“You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe,” he added.

Uganda has issued several presidential directives aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including a curfew that started on March 31.

On March 18, schools were closed and public rallies, conferences and communal prayers banned. Further lockdown measures have placed restrictions on transportation and movement, and nonessential services have been told to close.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

International News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.