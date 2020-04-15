Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, 75, releases indoor workout video to keep citizens at home

Share This On:

(CNN) – As countries around the world struggle to keep citizens inside to stop the spread of Covid-19, Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, is trying something a bit different.

In a bid to encourage Ugandans to stay home during the country’s lockdown, the 75-year-old leader has released his own home workout video.

So far, there have been 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uganda, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University and the country’s Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Museveni took to Twitter to warn Ugandans not to exercise outdoors, writing: “If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors.”

In a video posted Thursday, Museveni is seen running barefoot around his office and doing push-ups in a gray tracksuit. As the leader does his reps, aides can be heard in the background of the video counting him up to 30.

“Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the president wrote Thursday.

“You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe,” he added.

Uganda has issued several presidential directives aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including a curfew that started on March 31.

On March 18, schools were closed and public rallies, conferences and communal prayers banned. Further lockdown measures have placed restrictions on transportation and movement, and nonessential services have been told to close.