UFO spotted in St. Lucian skies: report

A news website has reported that an unidentified flying object (UFO), resembling a spacecraft, was spotted in the skies of St. Lucia on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

The online publicatioN, earth-chronicles.com, also reported that a similar UFO was seen over Goiania, Brazil on September 23, 2017.

The report stated that the eyewitness to the UFO in St. Lucian skies was on vacation here “when when she decided to go out on the balcony to take photos of the sunset. Looking through the pictures, she found a strange object on them”.

According to the eyewitness, a “military helicopter” appeared 20 minutes after the appearance of the UFO over St. Lucia in that area.

