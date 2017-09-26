Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

UFO spotted in St. Lucian skies: report

By SNO Staff
September 26, 2017
UFO over Saint Lucia on September 24, 2017. * Photo: earth-chronicles.com

A news website has reported that an unidentified flying object (UFO), resembling a spacecraft, was spotted in the skies of St. Lucia on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

The online publicatioN, earth-chronicles.com, also reported that a similar UFO was seen over Goiania, Brazil on September 23, 2017.

The report stated that the eyewitness to the UFO in St. Lucian skies was on vacation here “when when she decided to go out on the balcony to take photos of the sunset. Looking through the pictures, she found a strange object on them”.

According to the eyewitness, a “military helicopter” appeared 20 minutes after the appearance of the UFO over St. Lucia in that area.

CLICK HERE to read the original story

 

4 comments

  1. UFO_here
    September 26, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    We were doing routine reconissance. Your beautiful has been earmarked for our headquarters.

  2. Anonymous
    September 26, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️

  3. Hmm
    September 26, 2017 at 1:04 PM

    Maybe the US getting ready for that north korea war. By right the caribbean is a strategic location for enemies..........

  4. DIZZY
    September 26, 2017 at 1:02 PM

    Lol

