UFC star Max Holloway’s son watches dad’s face get punched in

By News.com.au
April 23, 2019

Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway while little Rush Holloway (right) express sadness.

(NEWS.COM.AU) — Max Holloway’s son, Rush, is fast becoming the most popular kid in the UFC.

The 7-year-old Hawaiian follows his dad around wherever he goes and has already started jiu jitsu training as he dreams of his own career in the Octagon.

“If anybody can take my spotlight, it’s him,” says Holloway. “That’s the only guy I’ll allow. I love that kid, so if he’s taking the spotlight, he’s taking the spotlight. It’s all cool with me.”

But it’s not all fun and games.

Rush was ringside as Holloway stepped up in weight to challenge Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236 and was devastated as his dad’s face was busted open on the way to a decisive unanimous points defeat.

A behind-the-scenes video of the event in Atlanta produced by the UFC shows Rush was inconsolable — even when NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal attempted to cheer him up.

In scenes typical of two of the UFC’s classiest competitors, Holloway and Poirier paid their respects inside the cage before the newly crowned 155-pound star took his own turn attempting to offer solace.

“Hey, your dad’s a champion,” Poirier tells Rush. “Your dad’s fine, he’s good.”

