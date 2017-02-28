Scores of placard-bearing protesters turned out at this morning’s Senate sitting in Castries, calling for the resignation of Senator Ubaldus Raymond, who is at the centre of a nude photo scandal.
Raymond, the junior finance minister, piloted the Senate sitting this morning as the Leader of Government Business.
However, persons, majority of them women, used this opportunity to protest his presence outside the House of Parliament.
Some of the placards read: “Ubaldus is not the example we want”, “We refused to be governed by political corruption”, “Ubaldus must resign”, and “Ubaldus is no leader of government business get out of our honourable house you dishonourable”.
An 18-year-old college student has been charged with attempting to blackmail in connection with the nude photo scandal.
Since then various organisatons and individuals, including politicians, have called for his resignation.
According to a St. Lucia News Online poll, 69 percent voted for Raymond’s resignation.
However, dispite the continued public outcry against the senator’s continued presence in government, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has refused to take any action, stating that everyone should await the outcome of the court case.
