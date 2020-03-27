U.W.P Women’s Arm salutes the women on the frontlines

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Workers Party National Women’s Arm wishes to recognize the women of this nation for their unrelenting acts of service geared towards minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We commend the strong leadership of Senator The Honourable Mary Isaac, and applaud her team of professionals, who continue to demonstrate a high level of competence in addressing this pandemic. The Ministry’s communications unit has done an excellent job keeping the general public abreast with timely information as this unfortunate situation continues to unfold.

With such a technologically savvy citizenry, there has been an increase in the number of people searching online for information about the coronavirus outbreak, making it is easy to encounter misleading information. Therefore, the Women’s Arm is appealing to all citizens to refrain from disseminating information if it is not from a credible source.

Whilst the sharing of information is essential, in an effort to ensure that everyone remains “au courant” as it relates to this pandemic, let us all do so in a manner which will avert panic.

We wish to reiterate the significance of adhering to the regulations and protocols established by the professionals, in an effort to keep us all safe. This includes “social distancing” measures, which minimize physical contact between individuals and the practicing of proper hygiene, both aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Your cooperation in that regard will go a long way in safeguarding you, your families, the many women on the frontlines in the various service sectors and our citizenry in general.

We believe that it is of paramount importance that we take this time to encourage the men who are a continuous source of support and encouragement to the women who have been at the forefront of the battle to contain this virus. We encourage all Saint Lucians, especially our women to remain steadfast as we optimistically embark upon the road to recovery.

