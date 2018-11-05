U.S. Virgin Islands trending for New Year’s celebrations

(PRESS RELEASE) – The U.S. Virgin Islands is among the trendiest locations in which to usher in 2019.

According to travel website KAYAK’s Holiday Travel Hacker, the popular Caribbean destination is the No. 6 Trending New Year’s Eve Destination for travelers this season, with a 25 percent increase in web searches about the U.S. Virgin Islands.

KAYAK considered flight destinations with the greatest year-over-year increase in searches of the top 100 most searched destinations for travel dates starting December 25 to 31, 2018, and ending January 1 to 2, 2019, along with the search dates January 1 to August 18, 2018.

The latest international thumbs-up comes fast on the heels of recent news that St. Thomas has been ranked the No. 1 Caribbean destination on Airbnb – with a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year.

“This continued positive news from the marketplace is wonderful validation of the hard work we have been doing to constantly upgrade and market our destination and its offerings,” said Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty. “The tourism sector is crucial to our economy and we look forward to a strong winter season and welcoming all those who are coming to celebrate New Year’s Eve here.”