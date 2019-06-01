U.S. tourist suffers severe injury zip-lining in Saint Lucia: report (see video)

A news report out of the United States (U.S.) has revealed that a male tourist sustained a severe leg injury while zip-lining in Saint Lucia.

Steve Gammons, a fire captain from Princeton, Texas, will lose his leg if he doesn’t get surgery by 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 and Saint Lucia has “limited medical amenities,” according to a May 31 report by WFAA, an ABC-affiliated television station operating out of Dallas, Texas.

“The severity of it if he doesn’t get the surgery by 11 o’clock tomorrow [Saturday] morning, he could lose his leg. So and that’s his career, a 15-year career as a firefighter,” his daughter Jordan Felker told the television station.

An air ambulance was scheduled to get Gammons back home to Collin County in the U.S.

The report stated that Gammons and wife were on a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean, cut short by the zip-lining accident in Saint Lucia.

The report did not say how the accident occurred, and efforts by our local news team to get additional information were not immediately successful. SEE THE VIDEO OF THE REPORT BELOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C91L5PV6RxQ

