U.S. tourist dies in St. Lucia road accident hours before wedding

Share This On:

(SNO) – A tourist from the United States (US) died in a motor vehicle accident in Anse La Raye, Saint Lucia, the day before he was scheduled to get married, according to reports.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Reubin Turner of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Turner died after the rented Suzuki he was driving — with three passengers on board — plunged over a precipice near Ti Kaye Resort and Spa in Anse La Raye on Thursday afternoon, November 8, police said. He was to tie the knot on Friday, November 9.

Castries and Soufriere fire service personnel responded at 4:34 p.m., according to fire officials.

Turner had no vital signs when emergency crews arrived on the scene, and he was pronounced dead at hospital, officials said.

The three passengers were hospitalised for injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Law enforcement sources have told St. Lucia News Online that Turner, his fiancée and relatives arrived in Saint Lucia on Wednesday in preparation for the wedding on Friday, November 9.

His fiancée has been provided with counselling at the resort, MBC TV has reported.