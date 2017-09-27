U.S. relief flight lands in Dominica 

(PRESS RELEASE) – A United States Government (USG) relief flight containing vital commodities, including plastic sheeting, collapsible water containers, blankets, and related items, landed in storm-ravaged Dominica today, with another being planned for early next week.

The USD$397,000 relief flight, that signals solidarity and commitment to the Government and people of Dominica, comes as the USG, through the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), continues to provide immediate assistance to the country. Thousands of Dominicans are without food, shelter, water, communication and other basic necessities following last week’s horrific passage of Hurricane Maria.

A USAID/OFDA Disaster Assistance Relief Team (DART), one of the first disaster response teams to be on the ground in Roseau, continues to prioritize humanitarian needs under extremely challenging circumstances. Efforts are focused on damage assessments, and coordination in the capital and at the Douglas Charles Airport for relief flights and the delivery of critical aid.

The team is working closely with the Dominica Government, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency officials (CDEMA), the United Nations, and other international agencies. USAID will also be deploying staff to Barbados and other locations in the region to further support relief coordination.

In addition to the relief flight assistance, USAID/OFDA is providing a U.S. $100,000 grant to Dominica Red Cross to meet urgent humanitarian needs. To date, the USG has directed U.S. $497,000 in humanitarian aid to Dominica for essential relief and emergency resources.