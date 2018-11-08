Tyrone Maynard re-elected NWU president general

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Veteran Industrial Relations Consultant Comrade Tyrone George Maynard was asked to remain in the position of President General of the National Workers Union for another one (1) year term.

The NWU last Sunday held its 2018 Annual Congress of Delegates at the Conference Room of the Royal St. Lucian Resort & Spa. Delegates were honoured with the presence of Cde Dr. the Hon Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Feature Speaker and the Hon. Colin Jordan MP, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations of Barbados.

The one hundred and ten (110) delegates who participated in the day’s proceedings voted unanimously on a resolution that requested Cde Tyrone G.Maynard to continue to lead the NWU’s general operations.

Comrade Maynard now heads a Central Committee of twenty-one (21) members of which Cde Solace Myers is Deputy President General, Cde Johann Harewood is Secretary General, Cde Caroline Montoute Caroo is Finance Officer and there are three (3) Trustees.

The Congress also debated and approved Portfolio Reports on Negotiations, Grievance Handling and Educational Activities. The hallmark of the day’s event was the respect and honour paid to Journalists Rick Wayne, Earl Bousquet, Guy Ellis, Sam “Juke Bois” Flood, Ernie Seon, Timothy Poleon, Lawrence Adonis, Dave Samuels, Lissa Joseph, Micah George, Businessman the Hon. George Theophilus and Attorney at Law Mary Francis. All these individuals have contributed to Saint Lucia’s social, economic and educational advancement.

Congress delegates left the hotel Conference Room on a high, with pledges to continue to build a strong workers movement, especially against the background of the NWU commemorating its 45th year of service to the working people of Saint Lucia.