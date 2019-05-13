Two women shot, one fatally, on Mother’s Day in Jamaica

(JAMAICA GLEANER) Two women were shot, one fatally, in York Town, Clarendon this morning.

The dead woman has been identified as Antonnette Bernard, of the same community.

The second woman remains hospitalised.

Reports are that the victims were patrons at a bar in an area known as York Circle in the community about 2:00 this morning.

It’s reported that the shooting occurred just minutes after the police had warned the operator of the bar to discontinue the party.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Bernard, who is in charge of operations for the Clarendon police, said: “We want to remind the people that we are aware of what is happening, but they have to do everything to protect themselves. We are appealing to anyone who has information to help us to solve this crime.”

The operator of the bar has since been taken into custody by the police.

“It is very unsafe to ignore these things therefore the proprietor is now in custody she will be charged for breaches of the spirit license and the noise abatement act the actions of these persons cannot be ignored,” Bernard said.

Councillor for the York Town Division, Uphell Purcell, described the killing as tragic and is pleading for young people to take “proper note of themselves” and not to continue the violence.

“I beg of you to put away the guns, give the guns to the police begging and beseeching York Town has come a far way. Although we had several murders, never expect that there would be a murder this morning on Mother’s Day,” he said.

