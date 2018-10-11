Two wickets for Edwards in Supers50

(SNO) – The game ended with no result, but there was something in it for two young Saint Lucians.

West Indies B and defending champions Windward Islands Volcanoes met on Tuesday in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50, the penultimate match for both struggling teams, ahead of only Canada in the Group A table. The day / night tilt was played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Rain would eventually end the match prematurely. West Indies B made 220, with Saint Lucian teenager Kimani Melius getting yet another solid and explosive start (he made 33 off just 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) before being bowled by Delorn Johnson.

In reply, the Windward Islands were 49/0 after seven overs.

Also in the West Indies B innings, however, former West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner Larry Edwards took two wickets, those of Kirstan Kallicharan and veteran batsman Marlon Samuels, conceding just 32 runs from his 10 overs.

The 2/32 performance from the 23-year-old was his best so far this season, and takes him to joint eighth on the wicket-taking tables, with five scalps to his credit.