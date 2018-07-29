Don't Miss
Two trophies for Saint Lucia at CAC Bodybuilding (+ photos)

By Terry Finisterre
July 29, 2018
(SNO) – Saint Lucia took two medals and a fourth place finish at the 45th edition of the Central American & Caribbean Championships held this past weekend in Mexico City, at the magnificent “Teatro Ferrocarrilero”.

Velda John of Vel’s Fitness Centre was third in the women’s body fitness <163cm, whilst Joneil Pelage of Laborde’s Gym was second in the Junior Bodybuilding division.

Worrell Eristhee of Mango Moon Gym took fourth place in men’s physique < 175cm (tall).

There is no word as to where national bodybuilding champion St. George Prospere finished.

The team was headed by National Coach Julian Felix, who has represented Saint Lucia in the past at the CAC Championships, and accompanied by Monica Dudley serving as judge along with the president of the local federation Jacqueline Trim.


