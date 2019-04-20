Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Two teenage girls arrested for ‘plotting nine murders’ in Florida

By BBC
April 20, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

US classroom (file image). * Getty

(BBC) — Two teenage girls have been arrested in the state of Florida for allegedly planning to murder nine people, US media report.

The pair from Avon Park Middle School, both aged 14, were arrested on Wednesday after a teacher found a folder detailing their alleged plans.

In eight sheets of notes, the girls allegedly laid out plans to obtain guns and move and dispose of the bodies.

They are both being held in custody, pending a trial hearing.

Each suspect faces nine counts of conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The teacher reportedly noticed the girls acting “hysterical” whilst looking for the folder, and allegedly overheard one of them say “I’m just going to tell them it’s a prank if they call me or if they find it”.

The teacher later found the folder, which had been labelled as “Private info”, “Do not open,” and “Project 11/9”.

Inside, handwritten notes outlined a list of names and included detailed plansabout how to carry out the killings, according to the broadcaster NBC.

The documents talk about obtaining firearms and destroying evidence by burning and burying their victims’ bodies.

Another note also addressed what clothing the teenagers would wear for the task.

“NO NAILS,” it reportedly read.

“NO Hair Showing from the moment we put on our clothes”.

“It doesn’t matter if they thought it was a joke,” said Scott Dressel, spokesperson for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, quoted by Fox47 news channel.

“There’s no joking about something like this. You don’t make a joke about killing people.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.