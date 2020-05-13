Two severely injured after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Dennery

Share This On:

Share Pin 17 Shares

Advertisement

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia Fire Service said two male individuals sustained severe injuries after a motorcycle with two riders struck a pedestrian in Derniere Riviere, Dennery on Saturday, May 9.

The Fire Service said in a news release that the Dennery Fire Station responded to the call at about 5 p.m.

Emergency personnel found two male individuals — the pedestrian and pinion rider of the motorcycle — on the scene suffering from severe head injuries.

“Their wounds were treated by the responding officers and they were provided rapid emergency transportation to the Dennery Hospital,” the Fire Service said.

No further details were disclosed.

( 0 ) ( 0 )