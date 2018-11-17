Two Saint Lucians vie for Caribbean Wellness Ambassador title

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — There is only one week left for voting to propel Saint Lucia’s nominees for the Caribbean Wellness Ambassador into the final round of the contest. Abegail Sandy, Founder of She Naturals Saint Lucia & Grenada and Kestin Greco, a Yoga Teacher, are the two Saint Lucians represented among the twenty candidates vying for the title.

Abegail Sandy’s company, She Naturals, is a hair and skin care company in Saint Lucia and Grenada, which empowers, guides and provides natural products as an alternative to chemical beauty cosmetics and salon services. The company uses local herbs, flowers, vegetables and fruits to produce moisturisers, shampoos, conditioners, skin creams, soaps and other products. The focus of She Naturals is to promote hair and skin health through plant-based options, rather than through traditional chemical methods.

Kestin is a yoga teacher with extensive experience in the field. She gained her Teacher Training Certificate (TTC) from Sivananda Yoga Center and graduated from Yoga Skills school of Kemetic Yoga. Kestin teaches at the Body Holiday – one of the leading wellness resorts on island. She is also active in her community offering home sessions, visiting schools, and hosting conferences that seek to help others nurture their body, mind and soul.

The contest is part of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) programme of activities for the Caribbean Year of Wellness & Rejuvenation, which has been featuring people who drive the wellness programmes in CTO member countries. These wellness ambassadors go above and beyond to promote wellness among residents and visitors.

There are two rounds of voting: the first round started on Thursday, November 1, 2018 and will run until 3:59am on Sunday, November 25, 2018. The top five vote-getters in the first round, will move on to the second voting round which will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time on Monday, November 26, 2018 and end at 3:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2018.

The ambassador receiving the highest number of votes in the final round will be named the CTO’s Caribbean Wellness Ambassador of the Year and will receive a trip to Grenada.

Vote now at: https://wellnessambassadors.pgtb.me/kmZdp7