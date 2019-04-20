Two Saint Lucians to contest finals at Carifta Games this evening

(SNO) — After the first session of the CARIFTA Games, being held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in the Cayman Islands, Saint Lucia’s Kimani Alphonse has advanced to the final of the girls under-20 400m.

The final is Saturday evening (April 20) and will be streamed live on the IAAF YouTube channel.

Also in a final this evening will be another Saint Lucian, Tarik Xavier, in the boys under-20 1500m.

REPORT ON OTHER SAINT LUCIANS

CJ Felix will continue in the boys open octathlon as well; he is in ninth place after the morning session, out of 11 athletes.

Missing out on the finals after the morning session was Reuben Nichols, agonizingly close to making the top eight in the boys under-20 400m, but falling short by one place. Miguel Charlery ended 10th in the boys under-20 100m.

Shelton St. Rose was also within reach in the boys under-20 100m, finishing 11th.

Michael Joseph, who has two more years at CARIFTA, was 13th in the boys under-20 400m.

