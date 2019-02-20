Two released from custody for Syrian’s homicide, post-mortem result revealed

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(SNO) — Saint Lucia police have released without charge, the two individuals who were in police custody in connection with the shooting death of 49-year-old Syrian national and Rodney Heights resident, Souheil Wassouf, according to law enforcement sources.

However, one of the individuals has been charged for the possession of drugs which were found during a search of the individual’s home, sources say. The type of drugs and the quantity were not immediately available.

HTS had first reported that the two were taken into custody as persons of interest, days after the slaying of the businessman in Jacmel/Anse la Raye on February 11, 2019.

Sources say being released from custody without charge does not mean the individual/s are no longer suspects or persons of interest.

A post-mortem conducted last week revealed Wassouf’s cause of death as “haemoperitoneum secondary to injury to spleen, aorta and inferior vena cava” due to gunshot injuries, sources also revealed.

Sources had told SNO shortly after the shooting that Wassouf, who was known to drive around the island and sells items from his vehicle, was attacked while in or around his vehicle. His silver Toyota Voxy minivan (a twin of the Toyota Noah) has at least four bullet holes, two in the windscreen and one on the bonnet.

He was found motionless at the back of his vehicle with the driver’s door open and the front-seat passenger window partially shattered, apparently by gunfire.

Wassouf, who is survived by his wife and two children, reportedly moved to St. Lucia from Syria about 19 years ago, and opened a store in Castries.