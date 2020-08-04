Two “recovered” St. Lucia patients still record positive COVID-19 test results

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two patients in Saint Lucia have “recovered clinically” but they still produced positive COVID-19 test results.

That’s according to a press release from the Ministry of Health.

“Two (2) of the patients have recovered clinically and do not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19, however they still record positive COVID-19 test results,” the release stated.

According to the Ministry, the last confirmed case, an 86-year-old man, is “recovering well in care” and that those who came in contact with him are COVID-free.

“All of the family members, friends and health care workers disclosed to the contact tracing team have been screened and tested and to date, the results have been negative. The health team continues to monitor and investigate the source of infection,” the Ministry added.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 cases — 22 have fully recovered and three patients remain in care at the Respiratory Hospital and remain stable, the Ministry reported.

A total of 3,548 tests have been conducted to date, it further reported.

The press release further states: “As we continue with the phased re-opening of the country, the risk for introduction of COVID-19 has increased. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place including the reduced numbers for public transportation and protocols for private sector establishments. These also include the use of face masks in public and maintaining safe physical distance from others.

“The Ministry of Health once again reiterates the importance of quarantine for returning nationals and visitors as it is a great measure in minimizing the risk of transmitting COVID-19. It is with this, we ask people to adhere to the 14-day quarantine time and for those in-home quarantine to stay there for the full period of time. This action is expected to protect the health and safety of every individual within our country. We appeal to everyone to continue supporting our national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on our island.

“We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available; and cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.