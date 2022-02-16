 

BREAKING NEWS

16 hours agoTwo Police Officers Under Investigations in a Deadly Weekend of Four Homicides

24 hours agoState and Church Headed by Products of Saint Lucia After 43 Years

2 days agoVaccination Uptake Among Visitors and Hotel Workers Over 90%

2 days agoTourism Minister Promises a Thriving Tourism Industry with an Increase in the Sector’s Hotel Plant

3 days agoPM Pierre Back On The Job After Recovery and Release From Isolation By Medical Professionals

 

NewsTwo Police Officers Under Investigations in a Deadly Weekend of Four Homicides

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 16, 202271263 min

Two police officers are being investigated by the leadership of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force following four homicides last weekend in Castries and Dennery.

One of the police officers is said to have been present at an evening party where a shooting by unidentified persons left three persons dead and several wounded. It is being investigated whether his presence at the party violated COVID protocols and if it did, his superiors said he should expect to be fined and disciplined.

In the case of the other officer, who shot a person of alleged unsound mind outside his home in Dennery, the leadership of the police force said this case is also being investigated, but not as a murder charge.

The police press conference at which the investigations were announced, followed two meetings called with the police leadership – within days of each other — by the Minister for Home Affairs and the Prime Minister, respectively.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Virgina Albert-Poyotte met with the leadership of the Force to discuss, among other things, public complaints of the absence or reduction of police officers on duty while criminals and gangs operated with apparent impunity. Prime Minister and National Security Minister Philip J. Pierre and the leadership of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) met on Monday, following the weekend homicides.

In response to Minister Poyotte’s concerns, the leadership of the RSLPF explained that while police officers might not appear to be visible in the numbers normally expected, it was not an indication that they were absent. According to the top brass of the police, police on duty were very often not in uniform because of a “shortage of uniforms” occasioned by supply chain problems.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pierre, in his meeting with the RSLPF leadership, challenged them “to employ innovative strategies, professionalism and proactiveness” in their fight against crime and lawlessness.

Post Views: 7,126

St. Lucia News Online

previous
State and Church Headed by Products of Saint Lucia After 43 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

State and Church Headed by Products of Saint Lucia After 43 Years

State and Church Headed by Products of Saint Lucia After 43 Years

24 hours ago
3 min 1042
St. Lucia News Online
Vaccination Uptake Among Visitors and Hotel Workers Over 90%

Vaccination Uptake Among Visitors and Hotel Workers Over 90%

2 days ago
1 min 522
St. Lucia News Online
Tourism Minister Promises a Thriving Tourism Industry with an Increase in the Sector’s Hotel Plant

Tourism Minister Promises a Thriving Tourism Industry with an Increase in the Sector’s Hotel Plant

2 days ago
2 min 821
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.