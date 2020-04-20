Two more Saint Lucians succumb to COVID-19 in diaspora

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — The number of Saint Lucians in the diaspora who have died from COVID-19 increased to 22 over the weekend.
The latest victims are Susanna Valentina Joseph and Victor Mangal, the Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit disclosed on its Facebook page on Sunday, April 19.
Joseph, who lived in New Jersey, USA, was a member of Streams of Power Ministries while living in Saint Lucia, and worshiped at the branch in Fond Assau, Babonneau, the Unit said but provided no further details.
Mangal, alias ‘Bottie’, passed away in New York, USA on Saturday night, April 18, according to reports.
Persons on social media recalled knowing him from Micoud and Vieux Fort Secondary.
Mangal played cricket and was also an umpire.
