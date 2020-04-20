Don't Miss

Two more Saint Lucians succumb to COVID-19 in diaspora

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — The number of Saint Lucians in the diaspora who have died from COVID-19 increased to 22 over the weekend.

The latest victims are Susanna Valentina Joseph and Victor Mangal, the Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit disclosed on its Facebook page on Sunday, April 19.

Joseph, who lived in New Jersey, USA, was a member of Streams of Power Ministries while living in Saint Lucia, and worshiped at the branch in Fond Assau, Babonneau, the Unit said but provided no further details.

Mangal, alias ‘Bottie’, passed away in New York, USA on Saturday night, April 18, according to reports.

Persons on social media recalled knowing him from Micoud and Vieux Fort Secondary.

Mangal played cricket and was also an umpire.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Accident/Tragedy

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.