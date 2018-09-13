Two men ‘vacationing from Barbados’ arrested following drug bust at Florida hotel

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) – A media outlet in Florida reports that two men vacationing from Barbados were arrested in a drug bust last weekend.

The men identified as 33-year-old Dyson Benskin and 34-year-old Calvin Brathwaite are facing drug trafficking and other charges, reported 7 News Miami.

According to the reports, hotel staff complained about a strong odor coming from the men’s room at the Hyatt Place hotel located along Southwest 18th Avenue and Stirling Road on Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene and found nearly 100 pounds of marijuana inside.