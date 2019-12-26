Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Two men injured in Cul de Sac accident

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share27
27 Shares

(SNO) — Two men sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in ran off the road in Cul de Sac, Castries early Christmas Day, Dec. 25, according to emergency officials.

Jamal Lewis, 24, and Dwight Jameson, 22, both from La Croix Maingot, Castries were transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance — one in serious condition and other in stable condition.

A St. Lucia Fire Service official told St. Lucia News Online that both men complained of having chest pains.

The accident occurred near Buckeye St. Lucia Terminal.

Castries fire personnel responded to the accident at 5:01 a.m.

 

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share27
27 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.