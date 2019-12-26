Two men injured in Cul de Sac accident

Share This On:
(SNO) — Two men sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in ran off the road in Cul de Sac, Castries early Christmas Day, Dec. 25, according to emergency officials.
Jamal Lewis, 24, and Dwight Jameson, 22, both from La Croix Maingot, Castries were transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance — one in serious condition and other in stable condition.
A St. Lucia Fire Service official told St. Lucia News Online that both men complained of having chest pains.
The accident occurred near Buckeye St. Lucia Terminal.
Castries fire personnel responded to the accident at 5:01 a.m.
