Two men injured during shooting in Castries

Two men were treated at hospital following a shooting incident on Jeremie Street, Castries this evening, according to reports.
The victims have been identified as Fernando Wilson, 37, of Sunbilt and Jamal Alfred, 24, of Union.
They sustained wounds to their legs and were transported to hospital via ambulance.
The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
Castries again. Honestly something needs to be done. These guns need to get off the streets. Authorities create a genuine anonymous hotline where st .lucians can call in to provide information to you. Castries has slowly been degrading into a huge gangland town. Set curfews for these known criminals. Engage in candid stake out and surveillance activities. have more plain clothes police from different parts of the island mingle within these known hot spots and crime beds. Engage in more random searches of communities known for crime. Five guys walking around who look suspicious stop them and search them. The authorities have to make these criminal elements feel uncomfortable. Secondly create real social programs for all these troubled youths. Real programs that can help them. And don't wait for them to become wayward youths on the streets liming in gangs to try to save them, start off early. The social decay of our society is what is causing all of this. We need these real programs that can help these troubled youth
Noy suprise tomorrow is sunday.