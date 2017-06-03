Two men injured during shooting in Castries

Two men were treated at hospital following a shooting incident on Jeremie Street, Castries this evening, according to reports.

The victims have been identified as Fernando Wilson, 37, of Sunbilt and Jamal Alfred, 24, of Union.

They sustained wounds to their legs and were transported to hospital via ambulance.

The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.