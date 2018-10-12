Don't Miss
Two men indicted for allegedly raping baby, filming the attack

By Fox News
October 12, 2018

Isiah Dequan Hayes and Daireus Jumare Ice

(FOX NEWS) – Two Tennessee men accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges.

Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, are both charged with aggravated rape of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, FOX13 Memphis reported.

The alleged attack was reported to police in October 2016 after the girl’s mother reported finding a cellphone video allegedly showing Hayes performing a sexual act on the baby.

She was able to identify Hayes through Facebook and turned the information over to police, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Ice filmed the video.

Police identified Hayes and arrested him in February. Authorities said he admitted to committing the sexual assault.

Both men were being held in the Shelby County jail.

