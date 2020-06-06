Two males shot and chopped by gang in Soufriere

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two males were injured — one shot and one chopped — when they were attacked by a gang in Soufriere on Thursday night, according to a law enforcement source.

Wendel Joseph, who is believed to be in his late teens, and Tyran Burt were walking along the New Development road when four masked individuals attacked them, the source said.

Joseph sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while Burt was chopped on his left palm with a cutlass.

The Soufriere Police Station received the report minutes after 9 p.m.

No further details were available.

