Two males shot and chopped by gang in Soufriere

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Two males were injured — one shot and one chopped — when they were attacked by a gang in Soufriere on Thursday night, according to a law enforcement source.
Wendel Joseph, who is believed to be in his late teens, and Tyran Burt were walking along the New Development road when four masked individuals attacked them, the source said.
Joseph sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while Burt was chopped on his left palm with a cutlass.
The Soufriere Police Station received the report minutes after 9 p.m.
No further details were available.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Crime/Police
- More St. Lucians return home Saturday
- United Workers Party marks fourth year in office: “As they talk, we work” (+video)
- No legs? No problem! – Jamaican Andrew Nelson making light work of life’s challenges
- St. Lucian neurosurgeon performs complex brain surgery at OKEU Hospital
- WHO calls on young people to join tobacco-free generation fight
- Choc Housing Development underway
- St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators
- Saint Lucia commemorates first Inter-American Day Against Terrorism
- Saint Lucia records 19th COVID-19 case