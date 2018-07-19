Don't Miss
Two injured in stabbing incidents reported in Pavee and Trough Rouge

By SNO Staff
July 19, 2018
(SNO) – Two males sustained stab wounds in separate incidents in the Castries communities of Pavee and Tro Rouge earlier this week, according to reports.

The first incident occurred after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 in Pavee.

The victim, Danny Mathurin, reportedly sustained a stab wound to the back and was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

In the second incident, that occurred in Trou Rouge, a 21-year-old resident of the area was stabbed multiple times.

Sheldon Emmanuel sustained stab wounds to his torso, head, and a finger on his right hand.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents were not immediately available.

