UPDATED: Two in custody in execution-style killing of Syrian national

(SNO) — Two people are in custody in connection with the shooting death of 49-year-old Syrian national and Rodney Heights resident Souheil Wassouf, HTS is reporting.

The two were taken as persons of interest, days after the brutal execution-style slaying of the businessman in Jacmel/Anse la Raye on February 11, 2019.

No further details were given and no charges have yet been laid against the two.

HTS said a post-mortem was done on February 14 but the details have not yet been released.

After the shooting, sources told SNO that Wassouf, who was known to drive around the island and sells items from his vehicle, was attacked while in or around his vehicle. His silver Toyota Voxy minivan (a twin of the Toyota Noah) has at least four bullet holes, two in the windscreen and one on the bonnet.

He was found motionless at the back of his vehicle with the driver’s door open and the front-seat passenger window partially shattered, apparently by gunfire. It appears he tried to escape but was cut down at the back of the minivan.

Reports are that the fatal wound may have been a shot to the head, in the forehead region.

Wassouf, who once operated a store in Castries, is survived by a wife and two children.