Two in custody in connection with Sarrot double murder

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia investigators continue to intensify their efforts to solve last week’s double slaying of Dexter ‘Dry Bonez’ Felix Jr. and his cousin, Francis ‘Tiny’ Altenor.

Felix Jr., the son of a senior Saint Lucia police officer, and Altenor were shot at a residence in Sarrot on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Felix Jr. reportedly died shortly after arriving at the Owen King EU Hospital while Altenor died while receiving treatment early Tuesday morning (July 14).

Law enforcement sources said two male individuals are currently in custody assisting with their investigations.

They were reportedly held during a police traffic operation last Friday along with several other person.