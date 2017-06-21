Advertisement
Two in custody assisting police with latest homicide

By SNO Staff
June 21, 2017
Ike Ephraim

Two persons are currently in police custody “assisting” the lawmen with the death of Ike Ephraim whose bloody body was discovered in a drain Caye Mange, Gros Islet early this morning by a passerby, according to law enforcement sources.

According to sources, police are investigating allegations that an intoxicated Ephraim was severely beaten after allegedly getting into trouble at a business establishment in the north.

His body was later thrown from a car onto the roadside, according to the allegations.

“The allegations are worth investigating but that doesn’t mean they are true but we are following all possible leads,” a source said.

The body of the 27-year-old, whose last known address was Reduit, Gros Islet, was discovered by a passerby before 7 a.m. in a drain with marks of violence all over his body.

His death is the 28th recorded homicide for 2017.

Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
