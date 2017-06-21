Two in custody assisting police with latest homicide

Two persons are currently in police custody “assisting” the lawmen with the death of Ike Ephraim whose bloody body was discovered in a drain Caye Mange, Gros Islet early this morning by a passerby, according to law enforcement sources.

According to sources, police are investigating allegations that an intoxicated Ephraim was severely beaten after allegedly getting into trouble at a business establishment in the north.

His body was later thrown from a car onto the roadside, according to the allegations.

“The allegations are worth investigating but that doesn’t mean they are true but we are following all possible leads,” a source said.

The body of the 27-year-old, whose last known address was Reduit, Gros Islet, was discovered by a passerby before 7 a.m. in a drain with marks of violence all over his body.

His death is the 28th recorded homicide for 2017.