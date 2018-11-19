Two hundred youths gather to pray for Saint Lucia at night vigil

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Youth Power Group (YPG Saint Lucia) held its first ever Night Vigil on Friday 16th November,2018.

More than 200 youths along with their parents attended the YPG Night Vigil which began at 10pm and ended at 5am to pray for the youths in the country.

Youths from all over Saint Lucia attended this Night Vigil namely Gros Islet, Castries, Trois Piton,, Dennery, Soufriere and Vieux Fort.

The primary objectives of the organizers of this Night Vigil was to create an awareness among the youths and their families the significance of having a relationship with God .Faced with the challenge to bring out this message in an innovative and fun way, rather than the traditional services.

The organizers depicted this message to the youths and their families through numerous activities such as singing, drama, dancing and african dance challenges which was presented by each team.

This was very successful as the main purpose of spreading the message of God was received by the youths and their families.

Great efforts were done by the youths in their presentation which made this event a success, they not only enjoyed themselves , but were able to generate lasting friendships among themselves.

This great event could not have been a success without our kind and dedicated sponsors such as: Tenderoni, Blue Waters

And all our well wishers who in some way aided in this event in being a tremendous success.

You can learn more about the YPG on our Facebook page or call / Whatsapp at 730-4040.