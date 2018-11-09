Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Two feared dead in Bahamas plane crash

By CMC
November 9, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Nirvana Beach

(CMC) – Police have lunched an investigation into the crash of a six-seat aircraft that left West Palm Beach in Florida and disappeared from the radar in the area of Nirvana Beach on Thursday night.

Police said the two people who were on board the PA-27 six seater, registration number N8383C, have not been seen since the plane reportedly went down in the waters near the beach.

“Reports are that shortly after 8:00pm, Police on New Providence, received reports from Air Traffic Control that a plane had disappeared from the radar in the area of Nirvana Beach and believed to have crashed in waters nearby, a short time after the Pilot had reported that the door to the aircraft had flown open,” the police said in a statement..

It said that search and rescue teams from Royal Bahamas Police, Royal Bahamas Defense Force and BASRA located the aircraft and efforts to locate survivors are being continued.

“Police and the Department of Civil Aviation will continue investigation into this incident,” the statement said.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.