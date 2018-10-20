Two earthquakes rock eastern Caribbean

Share This On:

(SNO) — The eastern Caribbean region has experienced two minor earthquakes over the past two days, according to information from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWISRC).

A 4.2 magnitude quake occurred about 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 and is reported to have been felt in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The second, measuring 4.1, occurred on Friday, Oct. 19 at 1:53 a.m. and rocked Martinique, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

There were no reports of damage or injury.

The earthquakes were so minor that many persons reported on UWISRC’s Facebook page about feeling something, but not sure if it was an earthquake.

The Caribbean region has been rocked by a number of earthquakes over the past weeks with the most serious occurring in Haiti on Oct. 6 where at least 18 people were killed and over 500 injured.