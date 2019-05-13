Two dead, one critical in Trinidad highway crash

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Two people are confirmed dead and another is critical at hospital following an early morning accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Arouca.
Only one of the deceased, in Myron Virgil of Morvant, has been identified so far.
Preliminary investigations disclosed that at about 4 am, the car in which they were in crashed along the median near the T&T Prison Service Ground and burst into flames.
A woman was trapped in the vehicle and burnt to death, police said.
The critically wounded occupant is currently at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
(0)(0)