Two dead, one critical in Trinidad highway crash

St. Lucia News Online
May 12, 2019

The remains of the vehicle in which two people died and another was left critical following an accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Arouca Sunday morning.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Two peo­ple are con­firmed dead and an­oth­er is crit­i­cal at hos­pi­tal fol­low­ing an ear­ly morn­ing ac­ci­dent along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in Arou­ca.

On­ly one of the de­ceased, in My­ron Vir­gil of Mor­vant, has been iden­ti­fied so far.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions dis­closed that at about 4 am, the car in which they were in crashed along the me­di­an near the T&T Prison Ser­vice Ground and burst in­to flames.

A woman was trapped in the ve­hi­cle and burnt to death, po­lice said.

The crit­i­cal­ly wound­ed oc­cu­pant is cur­rent­ly at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope.

