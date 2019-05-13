Two dead, one critical in Trinidad highway crash

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Two peo­ple are con­firmed dead and an­oth­er is crit­i­cal at hos­pi­tal fol­low­ing an ear­ly morn­ing ac­ci­dent along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in Arou­ca.

On­ly one of the de­ceased, in My­ron Vir­gil of Mor­vant, has been iden­ti­fied so far.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions dis­closed that at about 4 am, the car in which they were in crashed along the me­di­an near the T&T Prison Ser­vice Ground and burst in­to flames.

A woman was trapped in the ve­hi­cle and burnt to death, po­lice said.

The crit­i­cal­ly wound­ed oc­cu­pant is cur­rent­ly at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope.

