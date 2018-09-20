Two Castries Council security guards murdered a month apart

(SNO) — Investigators are probing a theory that the latest shooting death of Hardy John in Marchand, Castries Thursday morning (Sept. 20) may be linked to the death of Stephen “Face” Francis who was gunned down in Wilton’s Yard, Castries, just over a month ago, according to law enforcement sources.

Francis, a 47-year-old father of two, succumbed at Victoria Hospital from gunshot wounds he sustained in his community on Sunday, August 19. The incident occurred after 7 p.m.

John, a 39-year-old father of three, who lived on Sydney Lane, Marchand, was apparently resting or sleeping on a table at the ‘Marchand market’ when he sustained a single gunshot to the head. Residents reported hearing a gunshot sometime after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m.

Both Francis and John were security guards attached to the Castries Constituency Council (CC). Francis was apparently killed while off duty and John was on duty when he was killed.

Castries Mayor Peterson Francis has said that it is unfortunate that the CCC has lost two security guards in such a short time, and he hopes that the Council’s security workers are not being targeted.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killings.

However, investigators are combing every possible leads or theories, sources said.