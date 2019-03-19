Two arrested after bloody fight on Ryanair flight over ‘woman not wearing shoes’

(SKY NEWS) — Two men have been detained after a fight on a Ryanair flight from Glasgow to Tenerife left blood splattered across the cabin.

Footage on Twitter showed the pair brawling – with a female flight attendant attempting to intervene and other passengers shouting at them to stop.

Officers were called to the airport in Tenerife to escort the men off the plane on Saturday.

Ben Wardrop, who filmed the altercation, said: “It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation.

“Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman’s boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk they started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose.”

Mr Wardrop said the flight attendant who tried to break up the fight, a young woman in her mid-20s, did a good job breaking up the pair – but added she was “very scared”.

A photograph posted on Twitter appeared to show blood still on the door of an overhead luggage compartment before the plane’s next flight.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: “The crew of this flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife requested police assistance upon arrival after two passengers became disruptive in-flight.

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals.

“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

“This is now a matter for local police.”