UPDATE: Two accidents at Choc, less than two hours apart

Another accident involving a motorcycle occurred at Choc last evening.

Reports are that a scooter collided with a pickup van after 10:30 p.m. near St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, shortly after another accident nearby at Top of the World.

The victim, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, has been identified as 27-year-old Chester King of La Clery, Castries.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to officials.

Eyewitnesses reported that this accident was worst than the one at Top of the World, based on the condition of the motorcycle and its driver.

“That accident is horrible, the motorcycle is unrecognisable,” an eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

“The rider was still on the ground when I left work 37 minutes after I saw your breaking news broadcast… I saw blood running down the motorcyclist’s face but was unable to see exactly where because he had his black helmet on. I pray to God that the motorcyclist makes it out alive cause his motorcycle is unrecognisable,” the eyewitness added.

Another eyewitness told SNO: “The first one (at Top of the World) was minor but this one has far more damage. The biker’s right arm and legs broke in multiple places. The guy’s arm and legs were crushed/broken in many places, luckily he was wearing a helmet. The road had to be closed for about 20 minutes to allow police to investigate. Traffic was diverted through Grand Riviere (Gros Islet). The driver of the (pickup) van sustained a minor injury to his elbow area. He was checked by the medical team and didnt require any further medical assistance.”

This accident occurred about one and a half hours after a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Top of the World, Choc.

The injured motorcyclist in that accident has been identified as 32-year-old Darian George of Morne Du Don, Castries.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance but his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, according to officials.

The accident occurred minutes after 9 p.m.

Below are photos of the second accident that occurred near the resort.











