Twitter employee deactivated Trump’s account on last day at work

By NY Post
November 3, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – President Trump’s Twitter account went dark for a short time on Thursday evening when an employee “deactivated” the account on that person’s last day of work.

Twitter had originally said the account for @realdonaldtrump was “inadvertently deactivated” just before 7 p.m. in what the company described as “human error” by an employee.

But the company later clarified that the act was perpetrated by a “customer service employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

The account quickly returned to normal after it was down for 11 minutes.

Twitter said they were continuing to investigate the mishap and were working to make sure it didn’t happen again.

 

  1. Lament
    November 3, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    Good girl!!

